UNDP Supports Turkmenistan’s Youth Through Mentorship Trainings

As part of the Turkmenistan component of the regional project “Promoting Resilient Communities to Prevent Violent Extremism in Central Asia,” implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with the support of the Government of Japan, a series of one-day mentorship trainings for youth were conducted across Turkmenistan from 28 May to 18 June 2025.

The training took place in six of the project’s pilot districts — Buzmeyin, Gokdepe, Balkanabat, Koneurgench, Bayramaly, and Sayat — and brought together over 180 young participants, including youth registered with local employment departments and students from vocational schools in these regions.

The primary objective of the training was to raise awareness among young people about national programmes and opportunities aimed at improving their socio-economic well-being. Special focus was placed on strengthening youth resilience in the face of modern risks and challenges. These trainings served as a valuable platform for open dialogue, peer exchange, and the development of practical skills that foster youth empowerment and active civic participation.

The Turkmenistan component of the regional project on preventing violent extremism, is implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of Turkmenistan and contributes to fostering resilient communities and enhancing youth engagement in the creation of a peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable future. /// nCa, 19 June 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)