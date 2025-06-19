Turkmenistan and the EU held the successive Human Rights Dialogue in Brussels

On 17 June 2025, the 17th Human Rights Dialogue between Turkmenistan and the European Union was held in Brussels. Within the framework of the mechanism, an exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including the implementation of national action plans in the field of human rights, strengthening the rule of law, ensuring gender equality, as well as cooperation within international structures.

The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmet Gurbanov. The delegation included representatives of relevant ministries and departments, including the Ombudswoman of Turkmenistan, the Deputy Minister of Education, as well as representatives of the Supreme Court, the Ministries of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Internal Affairs, Justice, as well as the Institute of State, Law and Democracy.

During the dialogue, the Turkmen side presented the consistent steps taken within the framework of the implementation of the National Action Plan on Human Rights for 2021-2025, including the activities of the Ombudsperson Institute and within the framework of judicial reform. Particular attention was paid to ensuring the economic, social and cultural rights of citizens, as well as fulfilling obligations under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the National Action Plan on Gender Equality.

An important element of the discussions was collaboration of Turkmenistan with international organizations, in particular the UN, OSCE and other specialized structures, in the context of promoting and protecting human rights. Turkmenistan’s openness to constructive international dialogue and its commitment to expanding cooperation in this regard based on mutual respect and equality were emphasized.

Following the dialogue, the sides confirmed their readiness to continue the practice of regular consultations and agreed on specific steps for further interaction in the spirit of partnership and mutual understanding. /// nCa, 19 June 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)