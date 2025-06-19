Ambassador of Turkmenistan Held a Meeting with the Chairman of Chimcomplex

On June 18, 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Bucharest hosted an official meeting between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania, Mr. A. Annaev, and Mr. Ștefan Vuza, Chairman of the Board of Romania’s leading chemical company, Chimcomplex.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed opportunities for expanding Turkmen-Romanian cooperation in the fields of industry and investment. The Romanian side presented several initiatives and proposals aimed at developing joint projects in Turkmenistan.

Special attention was given to the exchange of advanced technologies, industrial collaboration, and investment engagement. Both parties expressed mutual interest in establishing a solid foundation for long-term and sustainable cooperation.

The visit of the head of Chimcomplex to the Embassy was a logical continuation of the contacts established within bilateral and international platforms and demonstrated the high level of mutual interest in intensifying the economic dialogue between Turkmenistan and Romania. ///nCa, 19 June 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)