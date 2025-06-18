Diplomatic relations established between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Honduras

On June 12, 2025, a signing ceremony of the Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Honduras was held in the office of the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN in New York City.

Before the signing ceremony, a meeting was held between the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Aksoltan Atayeva and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Honduras to the UN Mary Elizabeth Flores

The parties confirmed their mutual interest in strengthening friendly relations between the two countries, as well as developing bilateral political, economic and humanitarian cooperation, including interaction within the framework of international organizations, primarily within the UN.

At the end of the meeting, the parties congratulated the governments and peoples of Turkmenistan and Honduras on the establishment of diplomatic relations. /// nCa, 18 June 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)