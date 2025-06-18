Deputy Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan strengthens trade ties with Central Asia

Trade relations between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries are actively strengthening, demonstrating sustainable economic growth in mutual ties, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov said at the opening of the event “Multifaceted cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan: achievements and prospects” in Baku, Report informs.

According to the diplomat, Azerbaijan’s relations with Central Asian countries occupy a special place in the country’s regional policy. “Our peoples are connected by centuries-old history of relationships. After gaining independence, our states have been developing cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral formats. Strategic partnership relations have been established between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries,” he said.

Sharifov also emphasized that one of the key priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy is strengthening cooperation with the Turkic world.

“Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan also cooperate in humanitarian and cultural spheres. A decision has been made to hold Days of Culture in both countries on a reciprocal basis in 2025. At the same time, great attention is paid to cooperation within international organizations. Expanding dialogue within the Organization of Turkic States opens the way for the development of our countries,” added the Deputy Minister. ///originally published by Report.az, 18 June 2025