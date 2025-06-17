Turkmenistan closely cooperates with the United Nations on humanitarian issues

News Central Asia (nCa)

On June 16, 2025, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan Jalpa Ratna, who is currently acting as UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed key aspects of Turkmenistan’s collaboration with the UN and its agencies.

In particular, the sides touched upon issues related to humanitarian activities of Turkmenistan in connection with the current situation in the Middle East. It was noted that the country in practice confirms its commitment to the high ideals of humanism and solidarity by providing support in humanitarian emergency situations.

It was emphasized that Turkmenistan is closely cooperating with international organizations, in particular with the United Nations to provide prompt assistance to the departure of foreign citizens currently in Iran. /// nCa, 17 June 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)

