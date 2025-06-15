Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan met with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation

On June 14, 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Turkmenistan Ivan Volynkin at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a number of issues related to the further development of the bilateral strategic partnership. In this context, it was emphasized that the recent telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of two states was a good opportunity to exchange views on a number of important aspects of Turkmen-Russian collaboration.

At the same time, the diplomats discussed issues related to preparations for the upcoming visit of S.V. Lavrov to Turkmenistan.

The sides also noted the importance of bilateral cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. A clear example of this was the provision by the Turkmen side of a landing opportunity for the Russian aircraft of the S7 Airlines, which had to change its route due to the recent occurrences in the Middle East region.

It was underlined that the Turkmen side promptly provided all necessary conditions for the people, including food, access to medicines and other means of life support. In this regard, the Russian diplomat expressed deep gratitude to the leadership of Turkmenistan for the support provided.

On the same day, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Turkmenistan Ivan Volynkin sent letters to the Esteemed President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as to the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov where the Russian side expresses its gratitude “for the assistance provided during the landing on June 13, 2025 of the Russian aircraft flying on the Novosibirsk-Dubai route at the International Airport of Ashgabat”.

In particular, it was noted that during the whole stay of 170 passengers, including 22 children and 10 crew members at Ashgabat Airport, food, drinks and a full range of services were provided. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 14 June 2025