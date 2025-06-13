Delegation of Turkmenistan participated in the Tashkent International Investment Forum

On June 9-11, 2025, a delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan N.Atagulyev made a working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan to participate in the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

The forum was attended by heads of state and government of a number of countries, such as Bulgaria, Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, as well as heads of a number of foreign companies and representatives of the media. President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renault-Basso and President of the New Development Bank Dilma Roussef were also among the high-ranking guests.

The key event of the forum was the First National Exhibition of Industrial and Investment Potential of Uzbekistan. More than 90 leading domestic companies operating in petrochemicals, machine-building, construction industry, food processing and other sectors are represented in the exposition. The exhibition provides investors with a comprehensive view of projects ready for implementation and opportunities for cooperation.

In his speech, N.Atagulyev noted that the Tashkent International Investment Forum is an important platform for exploring business opportunities of Uzbekistan, implementing projects based on the development of logistics system, establishing cooperation with business and government circles, as well as entering the markets of Central Asia.

As part of the Tashkent International Investment Forum program, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan N.Atagulyev.

At the beginning of the meeting, N.Atagulyev conveyed to the President of Uzbekistan warm words of greetings and best wishes from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The sides discussed topical issues of further development of Turkmen-Uzbek relations of friendship, good-neighborliness and deep strategic partnership.

Also during the visit, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan N.Atagulyev met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 12 June 2025