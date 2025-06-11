Turkmenistan is exploring Kazakhstan’s path to the WTO



The Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan received the official delegation of Turkmenistan as part of the exchange of experience on joining the World Trade Organization (WTO), according to QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by Ylham Yarashov, Head of the Department of Cooperation with the WTO of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan. The delegation included representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Central Bank, the Parliament, as well as relevant ministries and departments responsible for the formation and implementation of trade and economic policy.

The Kazakh side was represented by the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, the QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center, as well as leading experts who participated in negotiations on Kazakhstan’s accession to the WTO.

The visit was aimed at studying Kazakhstan’s experience in joining the WTO, including institutional and legislative reforms, the process of negotiating commitments, as well as the adaptation of national legislation in accordance with multilateral trade norms.

Within the framework of the program, technical consultations were held with Kazakhstani negotiators, representatives of government agencies and experts in the field of trade policy.

During the meeting with the Turkmen delegation, Janel Kushukova, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, highly appreciated Turkmenistan’s efforts in this direction and expressed readiness for constructive cooperation. She stressed the importance of WTO membership for economic sustainability and the expansion of international trade cooperation.

Nurlan Kulbatyrov, Deputy General Director of QazTrade, stressed the importance of strengthening regional cooperation and the positive dynamics of intraregional trade growth in Central Asia.

Kulbatyrov paid special attention to the simplification of trade procedures, which helps to reduce barriers and increase trade transparency in the region. It was also noted that Turkmenistan’s strategically important geographical location is at the intersection of the key North-South transport corridors and the Middle Corridor, as well as its potential in the direction of Afghanistan and the southern routes.

The head of the Department of Cooperation with the WTO of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, Ylham Yarashov, expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for the opportunity to study valuable practical experience. He noted that Kazakhstan has gone through a difficult but successful path of integration into the global trading system, and its experience is an important basis for shaping Turkmenistan’s strategic approach towards WTO accession.

During the visit, the delegation also visited the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), established in 2015. The Center, which operates on the basis of the principles of English common law, plays an important role in attracting foreign investment, developing capital markets, implementing international standards and strengthening Kazakhstan’s financial infrastructure.

The visit took place within the framework of the International Trade Center (ITC) project “Turkmenistan: Enhancing Trade Resilience and Integration”, funded by the European Union. ///nCa, 11 June 2025