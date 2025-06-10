Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry Calls U.S. Entry Restrictions a Hasty Step

Information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan for the media:

In regard to information in the mass media about the introduction of a partial entry ban to the United States for citizens of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan states that such a decision brings to deep incomprehension and concern on the part of the Turkmen side.

Being a neutral state, whose status has been recognized three times by the resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly, Turkmenistan strictly complies with all international norms and rules in the field of migration. In this context, Turkmenistan’s practical implementation of the UN conventions regulating the resolution of legal, social, humanitarian and other issues of refugees and stateless persons is one of the most exemplary in the world. This is constantly emphasized at various international forums held under the auspices of the UN and other reputable international organizations.

At the same time, Turkmenistan, in close cooperation with foreign states and in accordance with bilateral agreements, efficiently approaches the issue of entry and exit of citizens on reciprocal basis, which ensures proper control of compliance with the legislation of the parties concerned.

The Turkmen side firmly believes that measures similar to the above restrictions are introduced in cases when foreign citizens breach the law of the host country. In this regard, it should be emphasized that Turkmen citizens traveling abroad, including to the United States of America, are characterized by a high level of law-abidingness.

Based on the abovementioned, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan considers the stated decision as a hasty step that does not take into consideration the high outcomes of bilateral Turkmen-American cooperation on a wide range of areas, as well as its current positive development, including in such an important field as the migration policy. ///Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, 10 June 2025