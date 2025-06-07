Experience the Fusion: TurkmenTextile Expo 2025 Brings Global Fashion to Ashgabat

“TurkmenTextile Expo-2025” exhibition and trade fair will take place in Ashgabat on 11-13 June 2025.

For two days during the exhibition, Ashgabat will witness magnificent fashion shows where leading global names will converge with talented Turkmen designers on one stage. This is a unique chance to see the fusion of global trends with Central Asia’s rich cultural heritage.

For the first time on Ashgabat’s runway, collections will be presented by:

Marianna Miceli (Italy): President of Mad Mood Milano Fashion Week, known for supporting young talent and blending classic elegance with avant-garde ideas. She’ll personally present Italian designer Leonardo Ligorio’s collection.

Omar Mansoor (United Kingdom): A London couturier, renowned master of sustainable and exquisite evening wear, skillfully integrating Eastern motifs with European chic.

Hayden Ng (Singapore): A Singaporean fashion designer and founder of ASEAN Fashion Designers Showcase, whose collections are characterized by clean lines, architectural forms, and a deep Asian influence.

Miss Pearl Couture (Netherlands): Pearl Dronkers’ brand, combining European sophistication with a vibrant, individual style, creating stunning bridal, evening, and stage attire.

Aidarkhan Kaliyev (Kazakhstan): Chief designer of “Asyl-Design” Fashion House and a pioneer of “neo-folklore,” reinterpreting traditional nomadic costumes and integrating them into modern fashion.

Saaj By Ankita (India): An outstanding Indian fashion brand by Ankita Chaudhry, masterfully blending global trends with a rich heritage of Indian crafts, particularly known for its exquisite beaded embroidery.

SilkVATS (Uzbekistan) by Pulatjon Yuldashev: A flagship enterprise offering over 10 types of exquisite silk fabrics and finished products, symbolizing Uzbek silk and quality.

Aziz Murtazaev (Uzbekistan): A distinguished master and guardian of Margilan’s craft traditions, founder of Crafts Studio IkatUz, dedicated to reviving ikat, natural dyeing, and block printing.

Talented Turkmen designers will showcase a unique vision of nationalstyle:

“MIRAS” Fashion House of the Ministry of Textile Industry: A pioneer harmonizing modern lines with a deep respect for historical symbols.

GOVER GOUVERNET: Creates a captivating dialogue between Turkmen motifs and Parisian chic, already featured in leading fashion magazines.

GOC YIGIT (Shalar Rahimov): Reinterprets national male style in his “Oguzlar” collection, making ancient history relevant today.

AINA SARI: Gracefully intertwines Turkmen symbolism with contemporary forms, creating wearable art.

CHYNAR COUTURE: A beacon of grace and depth, where every detail forms a profound statement.

JENNET AGAYEVA: Her collections offer a profound exploration of Turkmen costume, providing a fresh reinterpretation rather than mere reconstruction.

LN_ROOM (Lyale Nepesova): Her “Zodiac Signs” collection combines luxury with archetypal narratives, creating fashion with deep meaning.

DANA PERI (Dana Khojamguliyeva): Her works, imbued with national flair, transcend borders, making art accessible and close to people’s daily lives.

BINAÝM (Umida Kadyrova and Olga Serikova): A bold statement about the modern Turkmen woman who honors her roots while living in today’s rhythm.

SULGUN BATYROVA: Strives to create not just clothing, but works of art designed to emphasize the individuality and elegance of the wearer.

MUKADDES IBRAGIMOVA: Combines a creative approach with precise cutting and advanced sewing technologies.

MIRASLY SENET: As part of the “Caravan Journey” project, this initiative revives Silk Road crafts, forming a vibrant cultural bridge through fabric and cut.

DUMAN JEWELRY: Each piece of jewelry tells a story, every form an emotion. From exquisite classics to bold avant-garde, their creations enhance any look.

Beyond the runways, interactive zones await where you can unleash your talents and learn new skills:

“Art Without Waste” Master Zone: Discover how to breathe new life into textiles, reducing waste and creating beauty from remnants. Participate in live workshops and contribute to a collective art trip.

Discover how to breathe new life into textiles, reducing waste and creating beauty from remnants. Participate in live workshops and contribute to a collective art trip. JEANS LAB : Your Jeans, Your Style, Your Story: A space for limitless creativity with denim! Learn to customize clothing, create accessories, and craft home decor items from old jeans.

: Your Jeans, Your Style, Your Story: A space for limitless creativity with denim! Learn to customize clothing, create accessories, and craft home decor items from old jeans. Fabric Painting: Art and Fashion: Transform ordinary fabric into a canvas under the guidance of experienced artists, including talented Turkmrn artist-designer Dana Peri, and create your unique design.

All workshops are free for TurkmenTextile Expo-2025 visitors, running daily from 10:00 AM to 5:00PM (June 11–13). All materials and tools are provided.

Fashion of Tomorrow: Expert Sessions and Roundtable will take place on 13 June.

Join key discussions with leading designers and experts:

Designer Presentations:

Aidarkhan Kaliyev(“Neo-Folklore”), Omar Mansoor (“Marketing Your Sustainable Fashion Business”), Göwher Gouvernet(“National Identity in International Fashion”), and Elena Khoritonova (“New Materials and Technologies: European Experience”).

“Dialogue of East and West” Roundtable: An interactive discussion featuring Hayden Ng (President of ASEAN Fashion Designers Showcase).

“TurkmenTextile Expo-2025” exhibition and trade fair venue: Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

///nCa, 7 June 2025