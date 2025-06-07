British Embassy in Ashgabat marks World Environment Day

On 5 June 2025, to mark World Environment Day, the British Embassy Ashgabat hosted a special screening of Sir David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet – a deeply moving documentary by one of the world’s most respected natural historians. The event was open to the public and attended by people of all ages.

The screening brought together young people and climate enthusiasts to reflect on the urgent need for global environmental action.

The Embassy’s decision to host this screening reflects the UK’s commitment to environmental protection, including through international information-sharing and cooperation.

In Turkmenistan, the British Embassy will continue its shared mission with the Government, international partners, and the people of Turkmenistan, standing ready to support national efforts to tackle climate change, protect precious ecosystems, and build a more sustainable and resilient future for the country and the wider region. /// British Embassy Ashgabat