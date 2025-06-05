TESC 2025: Turkmenistan and China to Strengthen Cooperation in Oil and Gas Education

As part of ongoing Turkmen-Chinese educational collaboration, Xi’an Petroleum University will conduct advanced training courses at Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas. This initiative was announced by Rector Bayrammyrat Atamanov during the TESC 2025 international scientific and practical conference, themed “Environmental Aspects of Innovative Technologies in Hydrocarbon Development.”

“In July 2025, professors and lecturers from Xi’an Petroleum University will visit our university to conduct a two-week advanced training program for faculty members specializing in geology and digital technologies,” Atamanov stated.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in October 2024 in Xi’an, China, between Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas, Xi’an Petroleum University, Hebei Petroleum Vocational University, China National Petroleum Corporation, and the Chinese Association for International Educational Exchange. The agreement aims to enhance scientific collaboration and establish the Lu Ban Workshop at the Turkmen university.

According to Atamanov, work is actively underway to set up the Lu Ban Workshop, with its grand opening scheduled for later this year.

Additionally, he announced plans to establish a joint Turkmen-Chinese Energy Training Center, a project initiated through an agreement between the Center for Exchange and Cooperation in Chinese and Foreign Languages of the Ministry of Education of China, Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas, and China Petroleum University.

The training center will serve as a platform for academic and scientific cooperation, fostering educational exchange between universities in both countries. Moreover, it will facilitate the implementation of an international double-degree program, with the official agreement set to be signed in the coming months. ///nCa, 5 June 2025