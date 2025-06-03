The bicycle race organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye was held in Ankara

On June 3, 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye held sports events dedicated to World Bicycle Day, as well as the 30th anniversary of the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan.

The events were attended by employees of the diplomatic mission, representatives of the Turkmen diaspora, the media of the Republic of Turkey and student youth. The event was held on a special bike path on the shore of Lake Eymir near Ankara.

At the opening ceremony of the bike ride, Ambassador M. Ishangulyev noted that the adoption of the UN General Assembly Resolution on the establishment of World Bicycle Day, initiated by Turkmenistan, testifies to the high assessment by the world community of our country’s efforts to develop sports and physical education and health movement, popularize cycling, create conditions for the harmonious development of the younger generation, and form an ecological culture of society.

The participants of the bike ride highly appreciated Turkmenistan’s international efforts in this area.///nCa, 3 June 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)