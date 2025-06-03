TESC 2025: A Global Platform for Energy Innovation and Sustainable Development 

The global energy community is eagerly awaiting one of the key events of the year – the International Scientific and Practical Conference “Environmental Aspects of Implementing Innovative Technologies in the Development of Hydrocarbon Deposits”, known as TESC 2025, which will be held on June 4-5, 2025, in Ashgabat. The event promises to become a powerful platform for exchanging best practices and developing strategies that harmoniously combine sustainable development with the efficient use of the world’s richest natural resources.

The organizers of TESC 2025 are the State Concerns “Turkmengas”, “Turkmennebit”, and the State Corporation “Turkmengeology”, together with the Turkmen Energy Forum (TEF), whose activities are aimed at strengthening international cooperation, attracting investment, and further developing the country’s energy sector. Recognizing the importance of a balanced approach to meeting domestic and regional energy needs while respecting the environment, TESC 2025 will serve as a key platform for knowledge sharing, showcasing technological innovations, and developing effective policy solutions. The annual scientific conference, held on International Environmental Day, underscores Turkmenistan’s dedication to environmental sustainability principles and its active involvement in global climate initiatives. It brings together a wide range of stakeholders for a constructive dialogue and search for solutions aimed at the sustainable development of the oil and gas industry.

Of particular interest to specialists are the round tables that will be held on the eve of the conference. The first roundtable will be organized with the support of the UN on the topic “Support for the development of policies and national capacity for the transition to green energy in Turkmenistan.” It will bring together leading experts in the field of environmental protection, UN experts, UNICEF, UNDP, as well as SDG ambassadors. The second roundtable, co-hosted by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), on “Increasing Hydrocarbon Production from Mature Fields Using Artificial Intelligence (AI),” will bring together technical experts from global energy companies such as Petronas, Dragon Oil, ENI, TEGRE, Boundary Electric, Gulf Perlite, Gaffney, Cline, SPE, Turkmengas and Turkmennebit.

The venue for TESC 2025 is the prestigious Natural Gas Research Institute of the Turkmengas State Concern, a center of thought and research in Turkmenistan’s gas industry. It will provide an ideal environment for productive discussions, presentations of the latest research, and the formation of partnerships that will shape the industry’s direction for years to come.

The theme of TESC 2025, which focuses on the environmental aspects of innovative technologies in the development of hydrocarbon fields, is especially relevant in light of the global challenges posed by climate change and the desire to reduce environmental impact.

Participants will discuss a wide range of issues: from the introduction of low-carbon technologies and methods for minimizing methane emissions to the use of digital solutions to improve environmental safety and production efficiency. Against the backdrop of rapid changes in the global energy sector, TESC 2025 aims to serve as a crucial platform for shaping a shared vision and identifying best practices that promote sustainable development. Experts from around the world will come together to jointly seek answers to the most pressing questions, form key solutions for the future of the oil and gas industry, and share breakthrough ideas, thereby strengthening the dialogue necessary to achieve a balance between economic growth and a careful attitude towards the environment.

More than 400 delegates from 26 countries have registered to participate in the conference. The organisers are confident that the exchange of knowledge and experience at the TESC 2025 conference will make an invaluable contribution to the development of environmentally responsible approaches to hydrocarbon resource development, emphasising Turkmenistan’s commitment to the principles of sustainable development and innovative progress. ///nCa, 3 June 2025 (material provided by TESC 2025 Organizers)