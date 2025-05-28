Türkiye’s capital Ankara, makes it to the UNESCO List with its modern architectural heritage

Ankara, the capital of the Republic of Türkiye, with its built environment shaped by a planned urban development approach and its modern architecture, has recently been included in UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage, increasing the total number of Turkish properties on the list to 80.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO have collaboratively prepared an application file to recognise Ankara’s urbanisation as a globally distinguished model of modern city planning. The “Ankara: The Planning and Building of a Republican Modern Capital City” file highlights how the Turkish capital, planned and shaped between 1920 and 1970, exemplifies the ideals of a 20th-century modern capital city, with its public buildings, cultural spaces, and open public areas constructed as symbols of a newly established nation-state.

The main components of the file include Atatürk Boulevard’s north-south axis and the Ulus and Kızılay districts. Iconic structures such as the First, Second, and Third Grand National Assembly of Türkiye buildings, the Presidential Complex, Güven Park, Youth Park, Ulus Square, Ankara Train Station, İş Bank Building, various ministry buildings, and Kızılay Square were cited as significant elements reflecting Ankara’s planned development and modernisation process. The application file was included in the UNESCO Tentative List under the organisation’s cultural heritage criteria ii, iv and vi.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism strives to ensure the effective preservation and transmission of the country’s cultural and natural heritage internationally by engaging with global cooperation mechanisms, particularly UNESCO.

Turkish Capital with many treasures

Surrounded by the fertile lands of Anatolia, Ankara was declared the capital city on October 13, 1923, after the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye on October 29. Replacing İstanbul, the centuries-old capital of the Ottoman Empire, Ankara became the centre and the symbol of the new modern Turkish State.

As it has been home to many civilisations over the centuries, including the Hittites, Phrygians, Romans and Ottomans, the modern Türkiye’s capital city offers many hidden treasures ranging from remnants of antiquity to modern architectural wonders today. While ancient sites like Gordion, inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as Türkiye’s 20th cultural property, reflect its rich past, Ankara’s modern structures, especially those built in the Republic’s construction boom, are equally captivating, highlighting the city’s spatial transformation during the country’s political evolution.

For example, Anıtkabir, the final resting place of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, is one of the essential landmarks in the city. Other key landmarks, such as the Ethnography Museum, the Painting and Sculpture Museum, and the Museum of Anatolian Civilisations, named “Museum of the Year in Europe” in 1997, mesmerise travellers both with their stunning collections and iconic buildings. On the other hand, the First, Second, and Third Grand National Assembly buildings, the Presidential Complex, and many ministry buildings symbolise the Republic’s commitment to parliamentary democracy.

Financial hubs like İş Bank building embody the Republic’s economic policies. Structures like the Faculty of Language, History, and Geography underscore the emphasis on academic progress. Meanwhile, cultural institutions such as the State Opera and Ballet and Ankara Radio reflect a dedication to arts and communication. Many more buildings within the areas presented in the UNESCO application file spotlight Ankara’s historical and cultural heritage globally. ///nCa, 28 May 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)