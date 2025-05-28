Cultural event dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust organized in Ankara

On May 28, 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye organized a cultural event in the building of the Ankara University of Music and Fine Arts dedicated to the proclamation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust, as well as the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

As part of the gala concert, Turkmen students presented a cultural program: songs, musical and folklore-dance numbers.

In addition, during the event, an exhibition of folk art of Turkmenistan was launched, including various carpets, national jewelry, musical instruments and works of applied art.

At the end of the event, according to good tradition, all guests were treated to dishes of national Turkmen cuisine. /// nCa, 28 May 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)