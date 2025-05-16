“WHITE CITY ASHGABAT”: A CITY OF THE FUTURE AND OPPORTUNITIES

On the occasion of Ashgabat City Day, 24th International Exhibition and Conference “White City Ashgabat” will be held in Turkmenistan’s white-marble capital on May 24-25, 2025. This unique platform will bring together business communities, international experts, architects, urban planners, government officials, and representatives of the private sector. More than 400 delegates from 30 countries have confirmed their participation in the international conference.

The key highlight of this spring will be the International Conference “White City Ashgabat”, dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, held under the theme: “Inspire, Create, Unite!”

The event is organised by the Ashgabat City Municipality, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, and Turkmen Energy Forum, united by a common goal – to showcase Ashgabat’s transformation into a dynamic, sustainable, and smart metropolis that harmoniously blends national traditions with technological progress. The conference also aims to present investment opportunities for international partners.

Conference: Ashgabat – A Symbol of Peace, Sustainability, and Innovation

During the plenary session, participants will discuss the strategic development of Ashgabat as a city setting benchmarks for sustainable urbanisation at the regional level. The conference will place special emphasis on the development of digital urban infrastructure, the implementation of smart city technologies, and the advancement of sustainable transportation through digital management systems.

Significant attention will also be paid to green infrastructure and the improvement of urban public spaces. Furthermore, the city is positioned to become a catalyst for investment in the construction, engineering, and utilities sectors.

Recognised as one of the most beautiful and cleanest cities in the world, Ashgabat is rapidly evolving into an inclusive, innovative, and sustainable regional hub playing a key role in achieving sustainable development goals and fostering international cooperation. The international conference will offer not only an urban planning perspective but also a humanitarian one, highlighting Turkmenistan’s commitment to peace, openness, and progress.

Presentations and Thematic Sessions

The Plenary Session will feature a discussion on the concept of “White City Ashgabat” as a large-scale project where architectural traditions merge with cutting-edge technology and the principles of sustainable urban planning.

Mr. Ahmet Çalık, Chairman of the Board of Çalık Holding, will share the company’s vision and contribution to shaping Ashgabat’s modern appearance. For decades, Çalık Holding has implemented successful construction projects in Turkmenistan, proving to be a reliable and strategically important partner across various sectors of the country’s economy.

Investing in Infrastructure

A key part of the conference will focus on urban infrastructure development, highlighting upcoming projects in public utilities, construction, and transport, as well as engaging international financial institutions.

Mr Artur Andrysiak, Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Resident Mission in Turkmenistan, will present ADB’s key tools for supporting complex infrastructure initiatives, including the modernization of urban networks, improvement of energy efficiency, sustainable transport solutions, and digital transformation of housing and utility services. ADB’s cooperation with Turkmenistan spans over 20 years and also includes projects related to climate adaptation, water resource management, and sustainable urban development.

Another speaker will be Ms Liu Xu, President of China National Technical Import and Export Corporation (CNTIC) – a leading Chinese state-owned enterprise specializing in industrial equipment supply and major international infrastructure projects. CNTIC brings extensive experience in engineering, turnkey delivery, and the integration of high-tech solutions in the construction and energy sectors.

Digitalisation of Urban Environment

The conference will explore smart city solutions: digital services for citizens, smart homes, and automated management systems for engineering and transport infrastructure.

Mr Osman Bozkurt, Vice President of Rönesans Holding, one of Turkmenistan’s largest long-term partners in the construction sector, will share insights on the company’s role in introducing innovative technologies and urban digitalization.

Ecology and Sustainable Development

Environmental issues will be a central theme of the forum’s agenda – including urban greening, implementation of energy-efficient solutions, and sustainable landscaping practices. These topics are gaining relevance in the context of global climate challenges and growing demands for urban quality of life.

H.E. Mr Philippe Merlin, Ambassador of the French Republic to Turkmenistan, will share France’s experience in promoting environmentally sustainable urban development. His participation reflects the high level of bilateral cooperation, particularly in light of the recent visit by the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Hero-Arkadag, to Paris and the signing of a Declaration of Cooperation on Sustainable Urban Development.

Also speaking will be Mr Alexey Reshov, General Director of Bouygues Bâtiment International (Bouygues Turkmen) – a company with over 30 years of experience in Turkmenistan. He will present current projects, best practices for enhancing ecological efficiency and building energy performance, and the company’s long-term commitment to sustainable construction and corporate social responsibility.

This expert-diplomatic-business dialogue will highlight opportunities for applying international standards and green technologies in the modern development of Ashgabat.

Exhibition: Showcasing Achievements and Opening New Horizons for Cooperation

Running in parallel with the conference, the international multidisciplinary exhibition. A wide range of products and services in the fields of construction, urban planning, ecology, transport, public utilities, telecommunications, and urban design will traditionally be showcased across more than 150 stands. Exhibitors, including major local enterprises and international companies, will present cutting-edge solutions in urban development, architecture, engineering, and the comfort of urban living.

It is worth noting that Ashgabat is not only the administrative and political center of Turkmenistan but also an inspiring example of sustainable development, included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of Design. The city’s policies consistently focus on enhancing quality of life, ecological balance, supporting innovation, and achieving international recognition.

The “White City Ashgabat” International Conference and Exhibition is not just a demonstration of accomplishments but an invitation for cooperation, investment, knowledge exchange, and joint planning of the future – a future in which cities are places where people want to live, work, and dream.

Registration for the International conference is open until May 20, 2025.

More information: https://ashgabat-white-city.com/ru/registration