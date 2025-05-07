Official Visit by Turkmenistan’s National Leader to France

On May 5, 2025, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, embarked on an official visit to the French Republic. Known as Hero-Arkadag, his visit aimed to strengthen the multifaceted partnership between Turkmenistan and France, encompassing political, economic, and cultural dimensions. The visit included high-level meetings, notably with French President Emmanuel Macron, and the Turkmen-French Economic Forum, which highlighted the growing interest of French businesses in Turkmenistan’s dynamic market.

Arrival and Initial Engagements

Hero-Arkadag’s plane landed at Paris Orly International Airport, where he was warmly welcomed by French officials and a Guard of Honor. The airport was adorned with the flags of both nations, symbolizing the strong bilateral ties. In a brief exchange, the French representative expressed France’s high regard for its cooperative relationship with Turkmenistan, while Berdimuhamedov emphasized the long-standing, fruitful partnership and the potential for further growth during this visit.

A significant early meeting occurred at the residence of Martin Bouygues, head of the French company Bouygues, a long-term partner in Turkmenistan’s development projects. Bouygues conveyed greetings to Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and praised the country’s economic strategy and investment-friendly environment. Hero-Arkadag reciprocated, acknowledging Bouygues’ contributions, including the construction of a French language school and various infrastructure projects. The discussion focused on expanding this partnership, with Bouygues reaffirming the company’s commitment to the Turkmen market.

Turkmen-French Economic Forum

The visit’s centerpiece was the Turkmen-French Economic Forum, held at the InterContinental Paris – Le Grand hotel. Organized to elevate trade and economic ties, the forum attracted leaders from major French companies and Turkmen delegates. Philippe Gauthier, Executive Director of MEDEF International, opened the event, highlighting its historic significance and Turkmenistan’s attractiveness as an investment destination due to its stable economy and favorable business conditions.

Before the forum, attendees explored an exhibition showcasing Turkmenistan’s economic achievements and cultural heritage. In his keynote address, Hero-Arkadag outlined Turkmenistan’s geopolitical and geo-economic landscape and proposed strategies for enhanced cooperation. He emphasized Turkmenistan’s neutral status, recognized by the UN for the third time in 2025, and its “open door” policy promoting equitable international partnerships. He invited participants to events in Ashgabat on December 12, 2025, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Hero-Arkadag highlighted Turkmenistan’s regional relations, noting positive trade dynamics with Iran and stable ties with Afghanistan and other neighbors. He cited the recent Central Asia-EU meeting in Samarkand as evidence of Turkmenistan’s growing European engagement. Economically, he referenced Turkmenistan’s inclusion in the IMF’s list of developing economies and its robust legal framework for investments, supported by two national development programs: the Industrialization Program until 2030 and the Socio-Economic Development Program until 2052.

He proposed five key areas for Turkmen-French collaboration:

1. Promoting French goods and services in sectors like oil and gas, satellite technologies, transport, water resources, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

2. Leveraging French expertise in urban development, methane emission monitoring, geological exploration, and green energy, with discussions proposed for the Turkmen-French energy working group.

3. Encouraging small and medium-sized French enterprises to enter the Turkmen market.

4. Developing tourism cooperation, given France’s global leadership and Turkmenistan’s potential.

5. Training Turkmen specialists in these fields.

The forum concluded with the signing of several memoranda, including agreements between Turkmenistan’s agencies and French companies like Airbus, IGN FI, SUEZ International, and others, covering telecommunications, agriculture, water management, and gas industries. French business leaders expressed enthusiasm for Turkmenistan’s economic potential and gratitude for the opportunity to explore joint ventures.

Official Meetings and Bilateral Agreements

Following the forum, Hero-Arkadag was officially welcomed at the Elysee Palace by President Emmanuel Macron. The ceremony included national anthems, a Guard of Honor inspection, and introductions of both delegations. In a private meeting, Macron underscored France’s view of Turkmenistan as a strategic partner and praised its neutral, peace-oriented foreign policy. Berdimuhamedov thanked Macron for the hospitality and reiterated Turkmenistan’s commitment to deepening ties based on mutual respect.

The leaders identified key sectors for collaboration, including energy, transport, construction, water management, and satellite technologies. They affirmed their readiness to pursue these opportunities, leveraging the strong potential of both nations. The meeting culminated in the signing of several bilateral agreements, including:

Declaration on cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the French Republic;

Roadmap for cooperation in the field of education and through higher education institutions for 2025-2026 between the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic;

Agreement between the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan and the National Museum of Natural History of France on cooperation in the field of archaeological research work;

Framework Agreement between the Türkmenaragatnaşyk Agency of the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and Thales Alenia Space France on equipping the national telecommunications satellite TürkmenÄlem 52oe-2;

Memorandum of Understanding between the State Concern Türkmengaz and the company Kayrros SAS (French Republic).

Expanded Discussions and Cultural Ties

The visit continued with a business dinner involving both delegations, where Hero-Arkadag conveyed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s greetings and thanked France for supporting Turkmenistan’s neutrality and international initiatives. He highlighted the upcoming Ashgabat forum on December 12, 2025, as a platform for global dialogue on peace and security, emphasizing the UN’s role in sustainable global stability.

Berdimuhamedov underscored Turkmenistan’s active participation in EU-Central Asia frameworks, including the “Global Gateway” initiative and the Trans-Caspian transport corridor, leveraging Turkmenistan’s advanced infrastructure. He addressed regional water management, advocating for international law and mutual respect among Central Asian states, with UN involvement.

Culturally, Hero-Arkadag noted the vibrant Turkmen-French exchanges, including Francophonie Days, film screenings, and exhibitions. He highlighted the French Institute in Ashgabat, French language education in Turkmen schools, and a monument to Honore de Balzac in Ashgabat. Archaeological cooperation, particularly through the MAFTUR group, was celebrated, with a proposal to exhibit Turkmen Bronze Age artifacts in Paris in 2027–2028. He also mentioned emerging cooperation in speleology, with French expeditions to Turkmenistan’s Koytendag caves.

Conclusion and Departure

Hero-Arkadag concluded by reaffirming Turkmenistan’s commitment to a multifaceted partnership with France, expressing gratitude for the warm reception. Macron reciprocated, emphasizing the importance of the proposals and extending best wishes to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Upon completing the visit, Hero-Arkadag returned to Ashgabat, where he was warmly greeted by officials.

The visit marked a significant milestone in Turkmen-French relations, reinforcing political, economic, and cultural ties. It underscored Turkmenistan’s neutral, open-door policy and its appeal as a stable, investment-friendly partner, paving the way for deeper collaboration with France and the broader European community. /// nCa, 7 May 2025 (image credit TDH)