The issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU in the field of security were discussed

On 5 May 2025, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Kurbanov, EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan Beata Peksa and experts from the Hedayah Center of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on issues of interaction between Turkmenistan and the European Union in the field of security. It was noted that the regional programs CADAP and BOMCA contribute not only to strengthening border security, but also to interregional cooperation and development in general.

The parties also discussed the possibility of bilateral cooperation within the framework of the EU regional program STRIVE ASIA. It was about the importance of the Law Enforcement in Central Asia (LEICA) project (2020-2024), within the framework of which many events related to increasing capacity and cooperation in matters of ensuring security and protecting especially important facilities were carried out.

During the meeting, the parties also noted the importance of joint documents, such as the Joint Roadmap for Deepening Ties between the EU and Central Asia adopted in 2023 in Luxembourg, Joint Communiqué of the EU-Central Asia 20th Ministerial Meeting adopted in Ashgabat on March of this year, Joint Declaration following the first Central Asia – European Union Summit adopted last month in Samarkand. /// nCa, 6 May 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)