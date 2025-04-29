Meeting of Central Asian Trade Union Leaders Held in Ashgabat

On 28 April 2025, the meeting of trade union leaders from Central Asian countries took place in Ashgabat for the first time, organized by the National Center of Trade Unions of Turkmenistan (NCTUT) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization’s Bureau for Workers’ Activities (ILO ACTRAV). The event, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the founding of NCTUT, brought together delegations led by trade union heads from the region, as reported by the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”.

The meeting highlighted the strengthened cooperation between Turkmenistan and the ILO following the adoption of the Roadmap for 2024–2025. This year, a joint action plan was signed for the first time between NCTUT and ILO ACTRAV, reinforcing their partnership. Held as part of this program, the event facilitated the exchange of experiences among regional trade unions on protecting labor rights and reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to collaboration during the International Year of Peace and Trust.

The event coincided with World Day for Safety and Health at Work, observed on 28 April under the 2025 theme: “Revolutionizing Health and Safety: the Role of AI and Digitalization at Work.” The meeting served as a key platform for discussing modern trade union cooperation practices, promoting fair social policies, and protecting workers’ rights.

Maria Helena André, Director of ILO ACTRAV, participating online, expressed her delight at the meeting’s alignment with World Day for Safety and Health at Work. She praised Turkmenistan’s initiative as an example of commitment to decent work. According to André, the 2025 theme urges the responsible use of digital technologies and AI while safeguarding workers’ rights. She emphasized the critical role of trade unions in ensuring technologies serve people and described the meeting as a contribution to Central Asia’s integration.

Sergejus Glovackas, Head of Department at ILO ACTRAV, highlighted the active ratification of ILO conventions by Central Asian trade unions, which supports the protection of workers’ rights. He stressed the need to update legal frameworks due to digitalization and AI, as well as emerging priorities like creating green jobs and opportunities for youth. Glovackas also noted the importance of developing cross-border and intersectoral cooperation in the socio-labor sphere based on existing positive experiences.

Oguldjennet Berdiliyeva, Chairperson of NCTUT, emphasized that the meeting symbolizes a shared aspiration for cooperation to enhance the well-being of peoples. She stated that the exchange of experiences and discussions on pressing issues would strengthen the protection of workers’ rights. Berdiliyeva underscored the role of Turkmenistan’s trade unions as reliable partners of the government in developing legislation.

Kairat Aybosynov, Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan, called the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality and NCTUT as significant milestones. He noted that neutrality ensures peace and stability, opening new horizons for trade unions in advancing social dialogue.

Omurbek Sharshenaliev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan, stated that neutrality has bolstered Turkmenistan’s global standing. He viewed the meeting as an opportunity to share experiences and foster cooperation amid digitalization and evolving labor markets.

Bakhtiyor Makhmadaliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan, called the meeting a vital step for regional trade unions. He recalled the establishment of the Central Asia Trade Union Council in 2021, initiated by Uzbekistan, and invited Turkmenistan to join as a full member, emphasizing that collective efforts would amplify the region’s influence.

Nargis Nazarzoda, Chairperson of the Industry Trade Union of Tajikistan, noted that NCTUT’s 30-year milestone reflects its stability. She highlighted the impetus provided by the Turkmen President’s visit to Tajikistan for bilateral ties, including trade union collaboration. Nazarzoda stressed that shared goals unite the countries in building a just society.

During sessions on “Principles of Neutrality: Modern Practices and Cooperation” and “The Role of Trade Unions in Protecting Workers’ Rights,” as well as bilateral meetings, participants discussed the use of digital networks for trade union activities and raising workers’ awareness of their rights. They emphasized the importance of regular meetings to enhance regional cooperation.

The meeting opened new prospects for partnerships among Central Asian trade unions, coordination of efforts, and experience-sharing, which is particularly significant amid the region’s economic and social transformations.

A member of the ILO since 1993, Turkmenistan has ratified 11 conventions, incorporating their standards into national legislation, including the Social Protection Code, Labor Code, and Law on Employment. ///nCa, 29 April 2025