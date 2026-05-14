Uganda Eyes Turkmenistan’s Energy Expertise to Bolster Domestic Oil and Gas Sector

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has signaled a strategic intent to tap into Turkmenistan’s extensive experience in natural gas production, following high-level talks between the ruling party’s leadership and a delegation from the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan.

The meeting, held in Kampala between NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong and Ata Serdarov, head of the Turkmen delegation, marks a significant step in strengthening political and economic ties between the two nations.

According to Pollar Awich, the NRM Director for External Relations, the discussions focused on strengthening political and economic cooperation between the two parties.

Awich said the visit by the Turkmenistan delegation was significant because the Central Asian country is among the world’s leading nations in natural gas reserves and production. Uganda, which is currently developing its own oil and gas infrastructure, views Turkmenistan’s decades of experience in large-scale extraction and international energy logistics as a valuable blueprint for its own domestic progress.

“We need to cooperate in areas of expertise in gas because Uganda also has oil and gas resources,” Awich said. “There is a lot Uganda can learn from Turkmenistan’s experience in the energy sector.”

He said the discussions are expected to pave the way for closer cooperation through the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two parties.

According to Awich, the delegation’s visit reflects the growing international profile of the NRM and its expanding relations with political parties across the world.

“This was their first time to visit Uganda and they expressed interest in building stronger relations with the NRM,” he said. “We are going to continue with political consultations that will move our cooperation forward.”

For Turkmenistan, the move represents an expansion of its diplomatic and economic reach into East Africa. For Uganda, the partnership offers a chance to secure technical “know-how” as it prepares to integrate its energy resources into the global market.

The meeting between the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan builds upon a broader surge in diplomatic engagement. The recent talks between government officials have set a comprehensive roadmap for cooperation across several sectors including trade, education, tourism, energy, and cultural cooperation. ///nCa, 14 May 2026