Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Türkiye Discusses Development of Bilateral Cooperation with Head of the Turkmen-Turkish Business Council

On May 14, 2026, a meeting was held between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Türkiye, Mekan Ishangulyev, and representatives of the Turkmenistan–Türkiye Business Council under the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEİK), headed by Chairman of the Turkish side of the Business Council, Sefa Gömdeniz.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Turkmen-Turkish trade and economic cooperation, as well as issues related to expanding partnerships between the business communities of the two countries.

The participants particularly emphasized the importance of the activities of the Turkmen-Turkish Business Council, which has initiated a number of bilateral business meetings, exhibitions of Turkish manufacturers’ products, and business forums aimed at strengthening economic ties between Turkmenistan and Türkiye.

Expressing the strong interest of the Turkish business community in establishing closer contacts with partners from Turkmenistan and consistently expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, Sefa Gömdeniz thanked the Turkmen side for the assistance and comprehensive support provided to Turkish companies operating in Turkmenistan.

In addition, the parties underscored the importance of further developing constructive dialogue between representatives of the public and private sectors of both countries and expressed confidence in the successful continuation of joint efforts to implement promising bilateral projects. ///nCa, 14 May 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)