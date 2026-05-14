UNFPA held in Ashgabat technical meeting on adolescent reproductive health and healthy lifestyle promotion

Ashgabat, 14 May 2026 — A technical meeting was held today at the UN Building in Ashgabat, organized by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Turkmenistan in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan. The meeting was organized as part of the 2026 joint Work Plan between UNFPA and the Ministry of Education. The primary objective was to strengthen interagency cooperation in adolescent reproductive health and the promotion of healthy lifestyle principles among young people.

The meeting brought together specialists from the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, the Ministry of Education, and the National Institute of Education, along with representatives from pedagogical universities and teacher training centers.

During the session, participants discussed national youth policy priorities, the integration of healthy lifestyle programs into the educational process, and coordination mechanisms between medical and educational institutions to ensure adolescents have access to quality information and health services.

The meeting concluded with the outlining of joint activity plans for 2026, aimed at achieving key objectives to strengthen the potential of young people. ///nCa, 14 May 2026 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)