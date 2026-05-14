Ashgabat to Host International Dialogue on Sustainable Urban Development

Ashgabat will host the 25th Multi-sector International Exhibition and Conference “White City Ashgabat” on 24–25 May, bringing together international organisations, business leaders and development institutions to discuss sustainable urban development and innovation.

A UN-supported roundtable titled “From Global Dialogue to Local Action: Advancing Sustainable, Inclusive and Smart Cities” will serve as one of the central events of the forum.

Director-General of IRENA Francesco La Camera is expected to participate alongside representatives of UN-Habitat, UNDP, the OSCE and the European Union.

The forum is also expected to strengthen international cooperation in infrastructure development, engineering, construction and energy technologies.

Detailed information is available on the official event website: https://ashgabat-white-city.com/en. ///nCa, 14 May 2026 (the material provided by WCA organizers)