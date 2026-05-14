How to Make the Most of İstanbul During the 2026 UEFA Europa League Final

İstanbul is getting ready to host one of Europe’s most anticipated sporting events: the UEFA Europa League Final. Bringing the high-stakes clash between Germany (Freiburg) and England (Aston Villa) to the iconic Beşiktaş Park on May 20th, this grand finale will draw fans from every corner of the globe. Supporters will fill the streets, waterfronts, cafés, and squares, transforming İstanbul into a festival of sport.

But let’s be honest—if you’re only coming for the 90-minutes on the pitch, you’re missing half the story. İstanbul is a history-filled, gastronomy-rich, and entertainment-splashed city that football fans will find a wonderfully welcoming place to discover. Entertainment, drinks, food, and culture blend seamlessly here against the city’s glittering waters of the Bosphorus. As one of the best destinations in Europe for a city break, İstanbul will, in addition to an unforgettable match on the pitch, offer immersive experiences both before and after the final whistle. So, why not spare a few extra days before or after the match to explore the metropolis’s timeless charm?

Football Passion Meets Timeless History

İstanbul is a fantastic destination for football fans looking to combine a thrilling escape to watch football with a visit to historical landmarks. The city’s iconic Historical Peninsula remains at the heart of its cultural heritage, with architectural masterpieces and monuments that have defined empires for centuries. From the awe-inspiring Hagia Sophia to the majestic Blue Mosque, from the glorious Topkapı Palace to the mysterious Basilica Cistern, the iconic landmarks are as spectacular on the inside as they are outside. For something a little off the beaten path in this area, you can visit the Zeyrek Mosque and indulge in an authentic Turkish bath experience at the beautifully restored Zeyrek Çinili Hammam. Or you can discover the colourful streets of Balat and Fener along the Golden Horn, famous for their charming houses and multi-religious heritage, which reflect the city’s diverse soul.

Unmissable Experiences in May

When you visit İstanbul in May, there are some quintessential experiences you simply cannot miss. The city truly comes alive during this season, offering a perfect blend of history, nature, and local charm. You should hop aboard a ferry for top-notch views. With the arrival of spring and the perfect mild weather, a Bosphorus cruise offers breathtaking vistas with waterfront mansions and historical marvels. Furthermore, don’t forget to take a day trip to the Princes’ Islands. Located just a short ferry ride away, these islands offer a magnificent escape into tranquillity and nature with historic wooden villas and blooming mimosas, far from the hustle and bustle of city life. This is also the best time to explore the city’s lush green spaces. You can enjoy long walks through parks like Gülhane Park, which are transformed by seasonal flowers and millions of tulips, in the company of the city’s four-legged residents—beloved İstanbul cats.

Endless Shopping Experiences

You can also crown your exciting match-day experience in İstanbul with an unforgettable shopping journey before or after the final. Don’t forget to drop by the Grand and Spice bazaars. Grand Bazaar stands as one of the world’s largest and oldest covered markets, offering an endless maze of diverse souvenirs, from handcrafted ceramics to textiles, while the Spice Bazaar awakens the senses with the vibrant colours and aromas of herbs, spices, and other delicacies. For visitors seeking a more contemporary shopping experience, districts such as Nişantaşı and Taksim, along with İstanbul’s modern shopping malls, offer everything from contemporary fashion to designer boutiques.

Cats in Istanbul

Fuelling Fandom with Turkish Food

İstanbul’s culinary scene is an essential part of every visit to the city — and the UEFA Europa League Final is no exception. Shaped by centuries of cultural exchange, the city’s food culture captivates visitors with its remarkable diversity, ranging from vibrant street food favourites to sophisticated fine-dining experiences. Fans can sample iconic local street foods, such as the famous fish sandwiches of Eminönü, while also discovering exclusive dining experiences at MICHELIN-starred restaurants across the city. For a truly authentic taste of İstanbul, we especially recommend enjoying fresh seafood, a rich selection of mezes, and traditional Turkish rakı or local wines at the city’s beloved meyhanes (traditional taverns).

And on match day, supporters won’t need to worry about where to gather before or after the game. Vibrant hubs such as İstiklal Street andBeşiktaş Çarşı, both located close to the stadium, come alive with lively bars, pubs, and cafés, offering the perfect atmosphere to enjoy drinks, street food, and the unforgettable excitement of the final alongside fellow fans from around the world. ///nCa, 14 May 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkiye to Turkmenistan)