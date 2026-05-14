Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Rustam Minnikhanov Discuss IT Cooperation and Cultural Projects in Kazan

On 13 May, as part of his visit to Tatarstan, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, held talks with the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov. The meeting took place at the Kazan Kremlin in both a narrow format and with the participation of government delegations, as reported by the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH).

The visit coincides with the XVII International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum–2026.” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated the leadership of the Republic on Kazan being declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World and noted that Turkmenistan’s participation in Kazan forums with a national pavilion has become a tradition.

Rustam Minnikhanov emphasized that the interregional dialogue with Turkmenistan is a vital component of the strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan.

During the negotiations, the parties identified several key areas for expanding cooperation. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed interest in Tatarstan’s expertise as one of Russia’s IT leaders. Particular attention will be given to the interaction between technology parks and the implementation of digital solutions in the economy.

In the fields of energy and transport, the parties confirmed the successful progress of joint projects in the oil and gas sector, industry, and transport logistics. It was noted that regular flights between Ashgabat and Kazan remain a key factor in boosting business and humanitarian contacts.

Special emphasis was placed on the educational sphere: currently, thousands of students from Turkmenistan are enrolled in Tatarstan’s universities.

To strengthen cultural ties, the National Leader of the Turkmen people proposed hosting the final of the international contest “Tatar Kyzy – 2026” [Tatar Girl – 2026] in Ashgabat. Rustam Minnikhanov supported this initiative, highlighting the importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

In conclusion, the parties expressed confidence that the agreements reached would provide a fresh impetus to Turkmen-Russian relations. The visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty to Kazan continues. /// nCa, 14 May 2026