A round table under the title “30th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality: Cooperation for Peace and Trust” was held in Tbilisi

On 24 April 2025, at the Magtymguly Fragi Auditorium of Sukhumi State University, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Georgia held a round table dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and to the International Year of Peace and Trust.

The event was attended by the delegation of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan headed by the Chairman of the Mejlis’s Committee of National Assembly for social policy, Chairman of Turkmenistan-Georgia Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group Mr. A.Sarjayev, representative of the Parliament of Georgia, the faculty of the University, as well as representatives of the mass media.

Having warmly welcomed the round table participants, the Rector of Sukhumi State University Mr. Z. Khonelidze stressed the high level of Turkmen-Georgian relations in a wide range of areas. He also noted that Georgia highly appreciates the state foreign policy initiated by Hero Arkadag and successfully implemented under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan, based on the principles of equality, mutual understanding, good neighborliness and positive neutrality.

The speech was also delivered by the members of the delegation of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia in Turkmenistan Mr. K. Sabiashvili, Professor, Honoured Journalist of Georgia B. Nachkebia, Head of the Department of International Relations and Intercultural Relations of Sukhumi State University I. Dzagania and others.

The speakers noted that Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality not only meets the country’s national interests, but is also an effective instrument of peacekeeping, strengthening security and stability in the regional and global dimensions.

It was stated that on Turkmenistan’s initiative, the UN General Assembly declared 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust”, which was a vivid expression of recognition of Turkmenistan’s activities aimed at ensuring global peace and sustainable development.

It was also stressed that the adoption on 21 March 2025 by the UN General Assembly of the resolution on the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan is an important political and diplomatic achievement related to modern processes, a logical and natural result of the consistent and unchanged foreign policy of Turkmenistan since the beginning of its independent development.

The speakers also noted the important role of high-level visits in expanding and strengthening Turkmen-Georgian relations: the visit of the parliamentary delegation headed by the Chairperson of the Parliament of Georgia Mr. Sh.Papuashvili to Turkmenistan in April 2024, the official visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia Mr. I. Kobakhidze in March this year, the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Mr.R. Meredov with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mrs. M. Bochorishvili within the framework of the official visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia to Turkmenistan, the visit of the Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Protection of Georgia Mr.M. Sarjveladze.

At the end of the event, the participants outlined plans for further cooperation, holding joint events to further strengthen bilateral relations.///nCa, 24 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Georgia)