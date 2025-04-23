Issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation discussed between Turkmenistan and Georgia

On 23 April this year, the Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Mr. Sh. Papuashvili met with the members of the delegation of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

The sides noted with satisfaction the active growth of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, transport and energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres. It was emphasized that the official visit of Prime Minister of Georgia Mr. I. Kobakhidze to Turkmenistan in March this year will contribute to the expansion and strengthening of Turkmen-Georgian relations, and the documents signed during the visit will give new impetus to the bilateral partnership.

Noting the active cooperation within international structures, first of all the United Nations, the sides noted the importance of the adoption by the UN General Assembly, on the initiative of Turkmenistan, of the resolutions “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust” and “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”, as well as the initiatives taken by Turkmenistan to ensure universal peace and security.



During the meeting, it was also noted that one of the key areas of multilateral interaction between Turkmenistan and Georgia is inter-parliamentary cooperation, which is currently one of the most important tools for strengthening mutual understanding and trust between states and peoples. The Turkmen side kindly invited Mr. Sh. Papuashvili to take part in international events dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust and to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

In conclusion, the sides expressed confidence that this meeting will serve as an effective platform for the expansion and development of inter-parliamentary co-operation. ///nCa, 23 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Georgia)