Strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation: The President of Turkmenistan met with the Chairman of the Japan-Turkmenistan Friendship Group

On 14 April 2025, as part of his official visit to Japan, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Chairman of the Japan-Turkmenistan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Endo Toshiaki.

At the beginning of the conversation, Endo Toshiaki conveyed warm greetings on behalf of the Japanese side to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Hero Arkadag. In response, the President of Turkmenistan conveyed greetings and good wishes from the National Leader.

During the talks, the sides stressed the steady dynamics of the development of Turkmen-Japanese relations, covering a wide range of areas — from political, diplomatic and economic cooperation to cultural and humanitarian exchange. Special attention was paid to the role of inter-parliamentary cooperation as an important tool for strengthening mutual understanding and trust between the two countries.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov highlighted the significant contribution of the Japan-Turkmenistan Interparliamentary Friendship Group to the development of bilateral relations. He expressed gratitude to Mr. Endo Toshiaki for his active efforts to strengthen fraternal relations and confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to further develop fruitful cooperation with Japan.

The Head of State also noted the productive activities of Japanese companies in Turkmenistan, their significant contribution to the development of the country’s economy. A number of major projects in the oil and gas sector and the chemical industry have been implemented with the participation of leading companies and financial institutions in Japan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, stressing that such a partnership continues effectively today.

At the end of the meeting, Endo Toshiaki expressed gratitude to the Turkmen leadership for their personal contribution to the development of bilateral relations, emphasizing the Japan’s willingness to further strengthen mutually beneficial partnership. ///nCa, 15 April 2025 [photo credit – TDH]