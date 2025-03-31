BOMCA 10 supports export potential and SPS cooperation in Central Asia

On 26-28 March, in Dushanbe, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) organised a regional workshop on increasing the export potential of Central Asian agricultural products.

The workshop brought together veterinary and phytosanitary (SPS) agencies from Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to strengthen their capacities by sharing regional experience, addressing export challenges and opportunities and enhancing collaboration among control institutions. Participants discussed international standards for export control, veterinary and phytosanitary certification and the implementation of digital solutions such as the IPPC ePhyto platform. Experts from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as part of a regional trainer exchange, provided insights into export performance, trade facilitation and compliance with EU requirements for agricultural exports. Through interactive sessions, case studies and exercises, participants analysed export procedures and discussed opportunities for peer-to-peer training to improve SPS controls.

The workshop was organised within the framework of Component 3, “Facilitation of Trade”, which aims to further support the regional economic integration process through strengthened cooperation and efficient SPS controls. ///BOMCA, 28 Mar 2025