Turkmenistan’s Vision on Neutrality and Preventive Diplomacy presented at the Université libre de Bruxelles

On 19 March 2025, the Université libre de Bruxelles (Lale) hosted a conference with Mr. Palvanov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium. The conference explored the principle of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, a unique status held by only a few countries in the world.

Ambassador Palvanov was invited by a student group at the Université libre de Bruxelles (Lale) to deliver a lecture on permanent neutrality.

Here are the key points of his lecture:

Turkmenistan strongly believes in peaceful diplomacy and international stability, and this is why we initiated the recognition of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust. This resolution, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, is not just a symbolic declaration- it is a call to action for all nations to prioritize dialogue over conflict and trust over division.

Turkmenistan believes that trust is the foundation of peace, and that lasting peace cannot be achieved without honest dialogue. By leading this initiative, Turkmenistan seeks to strengthen international cooperation, promotes peaceful negotiations, and encourage global leaders to focus on conflict resolution.

As part of this global effort, Turkmenistan will host major international conference in 2025, dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust. This event will bring together world leaders, diplomats, and representatives from international organizations to discuss practical steps to strengthen global peace and stability.

The International Year of Peace and Trust is already producing positive results. One of the most important developments this year has been the historic border agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Turkmenistan welcomes this agreement, as it perfectly reflects the spirit of 2025- a year dedicated to peaceful solutions and mutual understanding.

Turkmenistan is optimistic that 2025 will be a turning point in international relations—a year where countries choose diplomacy over war, cooperation over confrontation, and trust over division.

By promoting the International Year of Peace and Trust, Turkmenistan is not just supporting an idea – Turkmenistan is actively working to create a world where diplomacy prevails, cooperation grows, and peace becomes a shared global responsibility.

Turkmenistan: A Key Link In Transport Connectivity Between Europe And Asia

“For centuries, Turkmenistan has served as a bridge between East and West, playing a vital role in trade, culture, and diplomacy along the Silk Road. Today, this historical role is being transformed into a modern vision of transport connectivity, positioning Turkmenistan as one of the most reliable and strategic transit hubs in Central Asia”, said Ambassador.

Touching upon Turkmenistan’s Role in EU-Central Asia Transport cooperation, he told that the European Union and Central Asia are now taking a more structured and coordinated approach to transport and connectivity. This process began in 2023, when the EU launched a comprehensive research study on potential transport projects between the EU and Central Asia.

As a result:

• 33 transport infrastructure projects were identified as key opportunities to accelerate trade and transit between Central Asia and Europe.

• An investment forum was held in Brussels, where stakeholders discussed financing and attracting partners for the implementation of these projects.

• The EU and Central Asia decided to establish a coordination platform, aimed at managing transport-related initiatives and ensuring effective cooperation.

With Derya Soysal, expert on Central Asia, moderating, Ambassador answered a series of questions related to Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status.

Derya Soysal asked – What does neutrality mean for Turkmenistan?

Ambassador Palvanov answered that Turkmenistan’s neutrality does not mean isolation. It means active diplomacy and cooperation. Turkmen neutrality is based on four key principles:

• Turkmenistan does not join military alliances or allow foreign military bases on country’s territory.

• Turkmenistan does not participate in conflicts, but instead, work to promote peace and dialogue. The country maintains balanced diplomatic relations with all nations, focusing on mutual respect and cooperation.

• Turkmenistan supports humanitarian aid and regional development projects contributing to long-term stability. This neutral stance allows Turkmenistan to act as bridge between countries and different political groups, making it a trusted and responsible international partner.

The next question was on the importance of the preventive diplomacy.

Ambassador Palvanov said that the goal of the United Nation Center for Preventive diplomacy for Central Asia is simple but crucial to prevent conflicts before they turn into crises. Instead of

waiting for disputes to escalate into war or violence, the center helps countries resolve disagreements through dialogue, negotiation, and diplomacy.

When border clashes erupted between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the UNRCCA stepped in working with both governments to calm the situation and promote diplomatic solutions. Thanks to these efforts, the conflict was prevented from escalating further.

The center continuously works with all five Central Asian countries to address water disputes, border disagreements, and security concerns through negotiation and mediation, ensuring that small tensions do not grow into larger conflicts.

The UNRCCA is unique as it remains the only center of its kind in the world, showing that preventive diplomacy is an effective way to manage and resolve disputes peacefully. Because of its success, other regions are now considering establishing similar centers to help prevent conflicts before they spiral out

of control.

As a neutral country committed to peace, Turkmenistan continues to promote preventive diplomacy as the best tool for ensuring long-term stability – not just in Central Asia, but around the world.

Ambassador Parvanov also highlighted the role of future diplomats in a changing world.

As future diplomats, policymakers, and international relations experts, understanding neutrality, preventive diplomacy, and global connectivity is more important than ever. Instead of becoming more stable, the world today is facing growing conflicts, political tensions, and unresolved disputes that are resurfacing. Every year, new crises emerge, making the international landscape more complex.

In this challenging environment, diplomatic solutions, peaceful dialogue, and neutral platforms for negotiations are no longer just options— they are essential. This is why Turkmenistan’s experience can be valuable. Turkmen neutrality, role in preventive diplomacy, and commitment to global connectivity offer practical lessons for resolving international disputes and strengthening cooperation between nations.

Now the world needs more than just traditional diplomacy—it needs reliable mediators, neutral spaces where countries in conflict can hold discussions without external political pressure, preventive diplomacy strategies to ensure that small tensions do not escalate into larger crises. ///nCa, 20 March 2025