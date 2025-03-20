President of Turkmenistan and Energy Minister of Türkiye discuss energy partnership prospects

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar held important discussions on 19 March 2025, with focus on energy cooperation, particularly gas supplies.

Alparslan arrived in Ashgabat at the head of the delegation to participate in the International Conference “International Year of Peace and Trust: the Role of Interregional Economic Cooperation in ensuring Sustainable Development.”

President Berdimuhamedov highlighted Türkiye’s position as a key trade and economic partner, emphasizing the significant potential for expanding bilateral and regional collaboration in energy, transport, agriculture, and investment.

A primary focus of the talks was the potential supply of Turkmen natural gas to Türkiye and onward to other interested countries. In this context, the Head of state confirmed the readiness of Turkmenistan, which has rich natural and hydrocarbon resources, to further intensify partnership with Turkey in the energy sector.

In addition, Turkish companies are involved in the construction of a combined cycle power plant on the coast of the Caspian Sea, which will create an opportunity for exporting Turkmen electricity across the sea to neighboring countries, including Türkiye and other states.

In this regard, President Berdimuhamedov confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to consider specific proposals from the Turkish side on other issues of the country’s interest and to support constructive initiatives of Turkish partners.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed optimism for the continued growth of their productive interstate cooperation. ///nCa, 20 March 2025