Turkmenistan and TRT Avaz TV channel aim to expand partnership

On March 18, 2025, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Türkiye M.Ishangulyev met with the head of TRT Avaz TV channel Yucel Kılıçkaya.

During the meeting, the parties noted the positive dynamics of the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and TRT Avaz TV channel and spoke in favor of further developing the partnership on a systemic basis.

Particular attention was paid to events of international importance scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan and abroad on the occasion of the announcement of 2025, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, in accordance with the UN General Assembly Resolution, as the International Year of Peace and Trust. At the same time, the importance of Turkmenistan’s policy of positive Neutrality was highlighted, the 30th anniversary of which the country is celebrating this year.

In this regard, an exchange of views took place on the preparation of special television programs and sections dedicated to the UN “International Year of Peace and Trust” and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Neutrality.///nCa, 19 March 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)