Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed issues of rational use of the Amu Darya

A delegation of the Ministry of Water Resources of Uzbekistan has paid a working visit to Turkmenistan, the Uzbek news agency “Dunyo” reports.

A meeting of heads and specialists of the water management departments of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan was held in Turkmenabad, during which issues of cooperation in the water sector, in particular the operation and modernization of water facilities, flood control, river bank protection works, and the rational use of water resources were discussed.

Following the negotiations, the parties agreed to collaborate on hydraulic engineering projects to minimize water loss and enhance river flow efficiency.

They also committed to joint research, knowledge sharing on water-saving technologies and digitalization of water resources accounting, and personnel training.

During the meeting, representatives of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan visited the facilities of the Tuyamuyun hydroelectric complex and discussed in detail joint measures to ensure their effective functioning. ///nCa, 17 March 2025