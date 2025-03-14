UNRCCA participates in the UN Conference on National and Regional Counter-terrorism Strategies

On 12-13 March, UNRCCA took part in the Conference on National and Regional Counter-Terrorism Strategies in St Julian’s, Malta. The Conference was jointly organized by the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) in partnership with the Government of Malta. Different UN entities, Member States, regional organizations as well as civil society groups took part in the event.

The conference offered a platform to exchange lessons learned and address challenges in developing and implementing comprehensive and integrated national and regional counter-terrorism strategies in line with international law, relevant Security Council resolutions, the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and the Bogota Principles adopted in 2013.

UNRCCA in its presentation shared extensive experience in assisting the Central Asian states in developing the Joint Plan of Action for the Implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in the region. Focus was made to the fact, that at the time of endorsement of this strategy in 2011, it was the first of its kind tailored to a specific region. UNRCCA also briefed on its engagement in supporting development and implementation of national counter-terrorism strategies in different Central Asian states. ///UNRCCA, 13 Mar