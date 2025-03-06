The President of Turkmenistan held telephone talks with the Prime Minister of Iraq

On Wednesday, 5 March 2025, a telephone conversation took place between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

As noted during the conversation, Turkmen-Iraqi relations are currently developing on a wide range, including in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other areas.

In this regard, President Berdimuhamedov thanked Iraq for the systematic support of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy and initiatives put forward in the UN and other international platforms.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, noting the need to intensify bilateral diplomatic relations, confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to provide comprehensive support for the opening of an Iraqi diplomatic mission in Ashgabat.

As noted, Turkmenistan strictly follows the diversification policy for energy resources exports to world markets. In this regard, President recalled that two years ago Turkmenistan and Iraq started cooperation in the gas sector, through an agreement on the annual supply of 10 billion cubic meters of Turkmen natural gas to Iraq under the SWAP deal, through the territory of neighboring Iran.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, having confirmed the readiness of his country to further intensify cooperation in this direction, said that the necessary work is being carried out for this.

During the conversation, Berdimuhamedov invited Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to participate in an international forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, as well as the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.,

Al-Sudani, accepting the invitation, stated that it would be a great honor for him to participate in these events, and also noted the importance of Turkmenistan’s international initiatives aimed at ensuring universal peace and sustainable development.

The parties also exchanged views on other areas of bilateral cooperation of mutual interest.///nCa, 6 March 2025