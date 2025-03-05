Turkmenistan’s TULM Facilitates Belarusian Potash Transit via North-South Corridor

JSC Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan (TULM), as the operator of container transportation on the railways of Turkmenistan, continues to implement large-scale container transportation within the framework of the international transport corridor “North – South”.

Since February 2025, TULM has started transporting potash fertilizers produced by Belaruskali, one of the largest enterprises in Belarus. As part of the first shipments, two test container trains were organized, each consisting of 62 containers (40-foot).

The transportation route passes through Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran, while the goods transit through the Etrek station in Turkmenistan. Onward, fertilizers travel by sea through the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran to the eastern seaports of China.

In total, eight trains are planned as part of the test service, and the volume of transportation will be up to 20,000 tons per month.

In the future, TULM plans to expand the geography of the route and send container trains with Belarusian potassium through the North–South corridor to ports in India. /// nCa, 5 March 2025