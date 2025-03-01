Düýe Guş Company is the Bronze Partner of the IFT 2025 Forum

Preparations for the International Forum on Attracting Investments in the Private Sector of Turkmenistan (IFT 2025), which will be held on 18 March 2025, are underway in Ashgabat. The event will explore reliable investment opportunities and the implementation of projects in the private sector, and present promising sectors of the economy for long-term investment. The event will bring together renowned speakers from both Turkmenistan and foreign countries.

One of the key partners of the upcoming forum will be a member of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen company Düýe Guş. This unique farm, located in the Ak Bugdai etrap of the Akhal province, stands as a compelling testament to the harmonious integration of natural resources, health-conscious practices, and stringent quality benchmarks.

Established in 2022, “Düýe Guş” is designed to accommodate approximately 3,000 ostriches. These amazing birds, resistant to high temperatures, have seamlessly acclimatized to the climatic conditions of Turkmenistan. The company’s dedicated specialists maintain vigilant oversight of their well-being, ensuring they receive natural nourishment and adhering to every aspect of their meticulous care.

Due to its unique approach and high quality standards, “Düýe Guş” has taken a special place in the agro-industrial sector of Turkmenistan. The company’s participation in the IFT 2025 forum highlights its commitment to development, innovation and strengthening its position in the international arena.



The IFT 2025 Forum will become a platform for demonstrating successful projects of Turkmen companies such as Düýe Guş, inspiring other participants to introduce best practices in the agro-industrial sector.

///nCa, 1 March 2025 (the material was provided by IFT 2025 Organizers)