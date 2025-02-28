National Leader of the Turkmen people met with Chairman of Euronews

On 28 February 2025, National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Euronews Pedro Vargas David.

During the meeting, Hero-Arkadag stressed the importance of the information sphere in the modern world and confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to continue expanding cooperation with Euronews television company, whose audience numbers millions of viewers worldwide. Special attention was paid to highlighting Turkmenistan’s international initiatives aimed at promoting peace, good-neighborliness and trust.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted the positive experience of cooperation with the Euronews television company, which actively covered significant international events held in Turkmenistan. They included the first UN Global Conference on Sustainable Transport in 2016, the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in 2017, the 28th session of the Energy Charter Conference in 2017, the Amul-Khazar 2018 International Rally and the first Caspian Economic Forum in the Avaza National Tourist Zone in 2019.

“This year we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality: a lot has been done over the past time, both at the regional and global levels, and now targeted measures are also being successfully implemented. Turkmenistan calls on the world’s states and international organizations to cooperate closely in maintaining peace, friendship, mutual respect and trust,” said Arkadag.

The National Leader expressed confidence that the goals set can be conveyed to the general public with the support of such a popular and reliable media as Euronews.

In turn, Pedro Vargas David stressed the interest of the TV company in deepening and expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan, noting the existing wide opportunities for the implementation of effective initiatives in this area.

It was noted that in 2024, a cooperation agreement was reached between Turkmenaragatnaşyk [Turkmen Communication] agency and Euronews, under which videos about Turkmenistan’s economic, cultural and humanitarian life were broadcast on the TV channel throughout the year. The parties stressed the need to continue this practice, taking into account the existing prospects for building partnership.

The sides paid special attention to the “International Year of Peace and Trust”. The relevant resolution was adopted at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly with the unanimous support of 86 states.

Hero-Arkadag noted that Turkmenistan plans to organize various political, economic, cultural and humanitarian events at the national and international levels. The key event will be an international forum with the participation of world leaders, which will be held in Ashgabat on 12 December this year.

During the meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed organizing events and dialogue platforms dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust jointly with Euronews television company. It was noted that Euronews has Internet pages with a large number of viewers, which provides great opportunities for the global integration of young people into the promotion of humane traditions of peace and trust.

Special attention was paid to the professional development of young Turkmen journalists and students of specialized specialties. The National Leader confirmed his willingness to consider proposals for cooperation with Euronews in this area.

Pedro Vargas David noted that Turkmenistan is a reliable partner of the United Nations and consistently develops a dialogue with this international organization. He announced his intention to take part in an international forum dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the country’s permanent neutrality.

In addition, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Euronews stressed that the TV company has a special academy, which creates opportunities for the exchange of experience with Turkmen journalists and the development of technical cooperation.

During the conversation, Pedro Vargas David also noted that the “heavenly” Akhal-Teke horses made a great impression on him, and emphasized the significant contribution of the Hero Arkadag to the preservation of the purity of the breed.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Euronews informed about the visit to the National Museum of the Turkmen Carpet and expressed interest in wide coverage of this unique art and traditions.

At the end of the meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov wished Pedro Vargas David success in his work.///nCa, 28 February 2025