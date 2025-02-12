IAEA, WHO and Turkmenistan Partner to Enhance Nuclear Medicine and Cancer Care

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the World Health Organization (WHO) and Turkmenistan are working together to improve the safe and effective use of nuclear medicine in health care.

As part of this effort, a pre-imPACT mission is being conducted in Turkmenistan as a critical step in assessing and strengthening the country’s cancer control capacity.

The mission will provide valuable insights and recommendations to improve cancer diagnosis, treatment and care, and to ensure the highest standards of safety and effectiveness in the use of nuclear technologies in health care.

This initiative underlines the shared commitment of the IAEA, WHO and Turkmenistan to advancing cancer control and improving public health. ///nCa, 12 February 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)