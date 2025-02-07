Turkmenistan highlighted gender progress at UN Women & Kazakhstan convened high-level meeting on gender equality

On 6 February 2025, UN Women and the Government of Kazakhstan convened a high-level subregional meeting for Central Asia countries to outline key actions they will take – or are already taking – to accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 5 and related gender targets across all Sustainable Development Goals.



The event brought together the heads and representatives of relevant ministries and agencies of CA countries, including those specializing in gender equality issues. The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova

The purpose of the high-level meeting was to create a platform for high-level representatives of Central Asian countries and other key stakeholders to accelerate progress on the SDGs and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In her speech, Ms. Byashimova emphasized that since the first years of independence, Turkmenistan is pursuing an active gender policy aimed at strengthening the principles of equal participation of women in all spheres of social and political life. Gender development issues are reflected in all national socio-economic development programmes, and the further integration of women in the socio-economic and cultural development of Turkmenistan is an important focus of these programmes.

The adoption by Parliament of the Law on “State Guarantees of Equal Rights and Opportunities for Women and Men”, which implements the provisions of the relevant international conventions ratified by Turkmenistan, was noted as a major achievement.

The high-level meeting provided an opportunity for participants to discuss key issues such as the Beijing +30 Regional Review, progress on SDG 5 in Central Asia, and financing for gender equality.

***

On the sidelines of the High-Level Meeting, Myahri Byashimova met with Belén Sanz Luque, UN Women Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia. They discussed strengthening cooperation on gender policy and women’s empowerment.



Ms. Byashimova highlighted Turkmenistan’s commitment to women’s roles in sustainable development, noting the country’s plans to host several significant regional and international events. These include the Forum of Women of Central Asia and the EU, and the Dialogue of Women of Central Asia and the Russian Federation.

Ms. Byashimova extended an invitation to Ms. Sanz Luque to participate in these events, which will be held as part of the International Year of Peace and Trust.///nCa, 7 February 2025