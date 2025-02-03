“Turkmenistan’s neutrality and peace initiatives” key interview topics on “Kanal Avrupa”

The 1 February edition of the program “Topical Issues of Brussels” on the European TV channel Kanal Avrupa discussed Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality and peace initiatives. The program featured speeches by Turkmen diplomat, Second Secretary of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels Maral Rahymova, who connected via video link, as well as Derya Soysal, a member of the Belgian Institute of Diplomatic World, co-founder of Eurasiafocus journal, Bruxelles Korner correspondent and an independent environmental expert specializing in the history of Central Asia.

In an interview with a European TV channel, Derya Soysal highlighted Turkmenistan’s unique diplomatic position. During the conversation, she noted that Turkmenistan is the only neutral state among the Turkic-speaking countries, which makes it an important factor for regional stability and peacemaking in Central Asia.

Ms. Soysal emphasized that Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status is a rare diplomatic achievement recognized by the international community. “The number of neutral countries in the world is already quite limited, and Turkmenistan stands out for its commitment to peace and stability,” the expert noted.

According to Derya Soysal, Turkmenistan plays a key role in resolving important regional issues. The expert also stressed the importance of Turkmenistan’s peacekeeping role in resolving crisis situations in Afghanistan. For many years, the country has been providing humanitarian assistance and contributing to stability in this neighboring nation. Ms. Soysal noted that Turkmenistan acted as a mediator in the negotiations between the conflicting parties in the civil war in Tajikistan, which confirms its reputation as a peacemaking country.

Derya Soysal highlighted that Central Asia occupies a strategically important position on the geopolitical map of the world. She recalled that the English geographer Halford Mackinder called this region the “Heartland of the world”, and in the light of global economic shifts, its importance is only increasing.

The expert paid special attention to the fact that in recent years, in the context of geopolitical changes, the countries of the European Union have begun to show increased interest in Central Asia. The region is considered a strategic partner due to its rich reserves of natural resources, including rare earth metals and energy resources.

Ms. Soysal stressed that Turkmenistan’s growing role in international diplomacy is evidence of its commitment to the stability and peaceful development of the region. This makes the country a reliable partner for the Central Asian states, the European Union and other global players.

In addition, during a recent appearance on the program “Topical Issues of Brussels” on Kanal Avrupa TV channel, Turkmen diplomat, Second Secretary of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels, Maral Rahymova emphasized Turkmenistan’s continued commitment to strengthening world peace, especially within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust. She noted that 2025 will be a significant year for Turkmenistan, as the country will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its permanent neutrality in the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Maral Rahymova recalled a telephone conversation between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during which Turkmenistan reaffirmed its commitment to global peace. She stressed that Turkmenistan has presented a comprehensive concept and priorities for the International Year of Peace and Trust, paying special attention to issues of security, sustainable development and humanitarian cooperation.

The Turkmen diplomat noted the promotion of neutrality as an important direction and an effective tool for peacemaking. She said that Turkmenistan has proposed to grant neutral states the status of priority partners in UN peacekeeping initiatives, including the establishment of two peacekeeping centers in Turkmenistan to promote dialogue and conflict prevention.

In conclusion, the guests of the TV program noted the positive role of Turkmenistan and its initiatives in international relations aimed at creating a more peaceful and secure world.///nCa, 3 February 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)

https://eurasiafocus.com/maral-rahymova-diplomate-turkmene-a-presente-les-politiques-de-paix-du-turkmenistan-a-la-television/

https://eurasiafocus.com/linterview-de-derya-soysal-sur-lasie-centrale-pour-la-chaine-kanal-avrupa/

https://barinajans.com/kose-yazilari/derya_soysals_interview_on_central_asia_for_the_kanal_avrupa_channe-153.html

https://barinajans.com/kose-yazilari/turkmen_diplomat_highlights_turkmenistans_commitment_to_global_peace_in_kanal_avrupa_tv_channel_interview-159.html

https://www.instagram.com/kanalavrupatv/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/kanalavrupacomtv/