National Leader of the Turkmen People Met with Representatives of Korean and Japanese Companies

On 31 January 2025, in the city of Arkadag, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, held a meeting with the heads of the South Korean company “Koreya Meditech Co. Ltd” and the Japanese company “Sumitomo”. The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care, named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan’s official news agency TDH reported.

During the meeting, the development of cooperation in the medical field was discussed, particularly the construction and equipment of a medical cluster in the city of Arkadag. The National Leader emphasized the importance of this project within the framework of the state program “Saglyk” [Health] and noted successful cooperation with companies from the Asia-Pacific region, citing implemented projects in Kiyanly and Garabogaz as examples.

The representative of “Koreya Meditech Co. Ltd”, which has significant experience in construction and equipping medical facilities in South Korea, reported on the company’s work results in Turkmenistan and expressed readiness to implement new projects in Arkadag.

The head of Sumitomo also assured the company’s intention to ensure successful project implementation in cooperation with Korean partners.

Berdimuhamedov specifically highlighted Turkmenistan’s advantages as a partner, emphasizing the country’s leading position in natural gas reserves and the high quality of local raw materials for pharmaceutical production.

He also mentioned the successful production of iodine and licorice root products. These products are in high demand worldwide, largely due to their compliance with environmental and quality standards, Berdimuhamedov emphasized.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the National Leader emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to equipping the medical cluster using the latest scientific achievements and innovative technologies. He also noted that under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, a number of large-scale projects are being implemented jointly with partner companies, which will be mutually beneficial for all participating parties. ///nCa, 1 February 2025