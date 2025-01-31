Turkmenistan’s Literary Heritage Unveiled: Books Celebrating Magtymguly Honored in Bucharest

On January 31, 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania organized a presentation of several books: “Magtymguly – the Thinker of the World” by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, a new work by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov titled “Hakyda göwheri” (“Pearl of Reason”), and a new edition of selected poems by Magtymguly Fragi published in honor of the announcement of 2024 in Turkmenistan as the year of “The Fount of Reason of Magtymguly Fragi”. A literary meeting was held, along with an exhibition of books by Magtymguly. The event was attended by media representatives, Turkmen students, and Turkmen citizens residing in Romania.

During the presentation of the head of state’s work, it was noted that the book ” Magtymguly – the Thinker of the World” comprehensively reveals the significance and role of the poet in the history of the Turkmen people, and his contribution to world literature. The book reflects the scientific study of the thinker’s life and work, and the importance of the poet’s wise instructions in strengthening universal peace.

The presentation highlighted the poet’s unique skill, his wise instructions, and the inheritance of love for homeland and people passed down to younger generations. The work is imbued with eternity and philosophical meaning, with the author sharing various materials and thoughts about the inexhaustible literary world of Fraga.

A special emphasis in the book is placed on the fact that Magtymguly Fragi’s literary legacy predetermined the basis of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. The author notes that the UN General Assembly Resolution 2025 for the “International Year of Peace and Trust”, initiated by Turkmenistan, is based on Magtymguly’s humanistic ideas, which are consistent with the United Nations’ main goals of establishing lasting peace throughout the world.

The Ambassador stressed the expectations of the current generation in terms of patriotism, striving for knowledge, and serving the motherland for the strengthening and prosperity of Turkmenistan.

During the event, Embassy representatives introduced participants to the new work “Pearl of Reason” by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

It was stated that in the book, the National Leader discusses the influence of Magtymguly Fragi’s works on universal human values, and reflects on the glorious history and cultural contributions to world civilization. He wrote extensively about the Anau culture, the Altyndepe and Ancient Margiana civilizations of the Bronze Age, the Great Seljuk State founded by Turkmens, and the Khorezmshah state, which became an ornament of world history. According to these data, Turkmens have long followed principles of peace and effectively applied preventive diplomacy.

Speakers at the presentation noted that the wise thoughts and scientifically grounded views expressed by the National Leader about their past and history have become an exemplary book for young people. They emphasized that he describes the past history based on national pride, with every line of the book filled with pride and joy for their heritage. During the event, students recited poems by the great classic of Turkmen literature in English.

A. Annayev, maintaining a conversation with compatriots in the spirit of Turkmen patriotism and spiritual values, urged students to study diligently and become highly qualified specialists in their respective fields.

In their speeches, students expressed gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for their tireless care and attention to Turkmen youth, as well as for creating conditions of peace, well-being, and prosperity for future generations. They assured that they would devote all their abilities, knowledge, talent, and work to the prosperity and development of their Independent, Permanently Neutral Homeland. ///nCa, 31 January 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania)