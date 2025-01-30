UNDP and Turkmenistan Strengthen the Legal Framework for Hydrometeorological Activities

The UNDP/Green Climate Fund (GCF) project “Developing a National Adaptation Planning Process in Turkmenistan” (NAP), in partnership with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, hosted a roundtable to present and discuss draft bylaws for implementing the Law of Turkmenistan “On Hydrometeorological Activities.”

Held at the State Hydrometeorological Service, the event brought together representatives from the Ministry of Environmental Protection, Turkmen State University named after Magtymguly, “Turkmenistan Airlines” and other key stakeholders to review the draft regulations and provide expert input.

Maya Ashirova, UNDP NAP Project Manager, emphasized the importance of the updated law and its bylaws in strengthening national hydrometeorological governance: “The updated law, adopted in March 2024, establishes a legal, economic, and organizational framework for hydrometeorological activities, ensuring the availability of climate data for government agencies, businesses, and the public. The accompanying bylaws will operationalize the law, strengthening the national regulatory framework for hydrometeorological services.”

The roundtable aimed to enhance hydrometeorological data management and climate change adaptation. Key objectives included clearly defining stakeholder roles to prevent overlaps and gaps in data collection, management, and use. Participants also assessed the feasibility of proposed implementation strategies to ensure they align with the law’s objectives.

The discussion emphasized the crucial role of stakeholder collaboration. Ms. Joragul Halbayeva, a legal expert from the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, underscored the significance of inclusive decision-making: “Hydrometeorological activities are critical to national development, disaster preparedness, and climate resilience. By bringing diverse voices to the table, we can ensure that these bylaws not only reflect best practices but also meet the unique needs of our communities and industries.”

This initiative is part of the broader efforts of the UNDP/GCF NAP project to enhance hydrometeorological governance, improve data-driven decision-making, and strengthen national resilience to climate change. ///nCa, 30 January 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)