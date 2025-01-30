Turkmenistan and Monaco Strengthen Cultural, Sports and Charitable Partnerships

On 29 January 2025, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to France Maksat Chariev met with the Director of the Department of Diplomatic and Consular Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Relations and Cooperation of the Principality of Monaco, Ms. Marie-Catherine Caruso-Ravera, at the Government building of the Principality of Monaco.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, emphasizing the importance of the recent visit of Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Principality.

A special event in the cultural life of the Principality was the performance of the Galkynysh Turkmen equestrian group and Akhal-Teke horses at the 47th Monte Carlo International Circus Festival.

During the conversation, attention was paid to issues of cooperation within the framework of the Peace and Sport Foundation, including participation in upcoming events and discussion of possible joint initiatives. It was emphasized that further coordination on these issues will be carried out with the responsible representatives of the fund.

In addition, the prospects of partnership between the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care and the Foundations of Princess Grace and Prince Albert II were discussed. The sides expressed their readiness for further dialogue and joint work on specific initiatives in the field of charity, social support and programs to help children.

It should be noted that this diplomatic engagement builds upon the agreements reached during Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s recent visit to Monte Carlo, where the development of sports and charity cooperation occupied one of the central places on the agenda of the negotiations. ///nCa, 30 January 2025