Preparations for the Second Central Asia-Russia Interparliamentary Forum start

Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Esen Aydogdiyev, met with Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, the Federation Council’s press service reported.

During the meeting, the parties noted that relations between Russia and Turkmenistan have the character of an in-depth strategic partnership.

“Interparliamentary cooperation is constantly being strengthened, as demonstrated by the Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian and Russian Countries held in Ashgabat in May 2022. We are starting preparations for the second Forum,” Karasin said.

Esen Aydogdiyev confirmed that Turkmenistan pays great attention to the development of relations with Russia. He noted the importance of regular dialogue between parliamentarians from Central Asian countries and the Russian Federation.

The Ambassador stressed that Ashgabat attaches great importance to the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality. In addition, active preparations are underway to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War (WWII).

During the conversation, the parties discussed the development of bilateral trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the holding of interparliamentary events in 2025 in bilateral and multilateral formats.///nCa, 22 January 2025