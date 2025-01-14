News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan and Iran extend Artyk-Lotfabad Border Checkpoint operating hours

The third meeting of border agencies from Turkmenistan and Iran was held at the Artyk customs post on the Turkmen-Iranian border on 13 January 2025, according to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, customs, border and migration services, and agencies of automobile and railway transport. The Iranian delegation comprised the governor of Dargaz, heads and staff of the Lotfabad customs and border posts, and representatives of the Iranian Embassy in Turkmenistan.

The meeting addressed key issues, including increasing the capacity and operating hours of the Artyk and Lotfabad checkpoints.

Cooperation in combating illegal cross-border goods movement was also a significant point of discussion. The meeting focused on harmonizing customs control procedures at these checkpoints.

Following the meeting, a decision was made to extend the operating hours of the checkpoints by 1.5 hours on a trial basis starting from 15 January 2025. The daily vehicle capacity will also be increased to 300. ///nCa, 14 January 2025

