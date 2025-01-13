Turkmenistan invests in the future: large-scale projects in Arkadag

Arkadag, one of the largest urban development projects in Turkmenistan, continues to develop. Recent Resolutions of the President of Turkmenistan are aimed at creating a modern medical center, a cultural complex and the development of engineering infrastructure in the city.

Medical cluster: The first stage of the medical cluster will include several buildings and structures. The design and construction of medical cluster facilities will be carried out by both local and foreign companies. Construction will begin in January 2025 and will be completed in January 2027.

It is also planned to build an office building and a vaccine manufacturing plant within the medical cluster.

The Enterprise of artistic carpet weaving and the National Museum of Turkmen Carpet and Needlework: The private company “Ajayp gurluşyk” will design and build these facilities. Construction work will start in January 2025. The facilities are scheduled to be commissioned in January 2027.

Engineering and communication systems: The State Committee for Construction of the city of Arkadag will conclude contracts with local construction companies for the design and construction of internal and external supply gas and electrical systems. The project will be launched in January 2025 and completed in January 2027.

Cultural and entertainment center: The second phase of Arkadag’s development will see the rise of numerous socio-economic facilities, including a Cultural and Entertainment Center. This facility will blend traditional Turkmen design elements with contemporary best practices, all while harmoniously integrating with the surrounding natural environment.

A water canal will run through the center, enhancing its scenic beauty. A dedicated hotel and restaurant will offer a unique dining experience, showcasing the best dishes in Turkmen cuisine.

To celebrate the nation’s equestrian heritage, the center will feature a series of impressive sculptures depicting majestic Akhal-Teke horses. The sculptures will be accompanied by an interactive information screen, providing visitors with insights into the breed’s renowned pedigrees and illustrious racing victories.

Private construction companies “Garagum”, “Saýaly menzil”, “Dost gurluşyk”, “Oediyer söwda-önümçilik”, “Ajaýyp gurluşyk”, “Mukaddes gün”, “Aktab” and “Berk teker” participate in the implementation of the second stage of development of Arkadag smart city.///nCa, 13 January 2025